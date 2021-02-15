Speech bubble on hovering an image?

ladans37: ladans37: Now I’m confused . This happened.

Looking at the link @coothead posted I can see that you are missing the styles that I gave you for the speech p element (the background color and border-radius) and you have omitted to remove the line-height and height from speechbox.

if you do that then it will look like this and you can see the styles adjusted in the devtools panel.

As an aside I assume you know your site is not responsive and only works at one width (which is probably only your monitor)?

This is what I see:

However I have the same dread as @coothead when looking at that html