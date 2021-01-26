Speech bubble on hovering an image?

You’ll need to package your code into a codepen so I can see what you are doing.
I’ve updated my latest example to fade out more smoothly.
Ok so here is the link to it :
Had a bit of fun with this lol. Loving it so much. Thank you both for your help. Wouldn’t have done it without you.
Yes you need to add this part.
.speechbox p {background:#fff;border-radius:30px;}
That should hide the spike during the animation
Ok thanks.
Trying to figure out how to get it onto my blog without the image part, as I already have the same image there. I tried copy/paste, but it was a mess. With the image code that is…
@coothead just gave me an idea with the speech bubbles he created for me. With the speechbox:before color being black, which is the left side of the tail, I can change that to other colors, therefore making it look 3D ish
Ok finally managed. But now, where’s the white tail??? I put in the code exactly as is, with the change of position to where I want it on my blog.
Nevermind, it’s there. Forgot to put in the HTML bit of it taps head Doink! . It’s been a long, crazy day…sigh.
Do you have the page live and I’ll take a look.?
Otherwise inspect it with the devtools and see what’s missing. Looks like the z-index may be wrong or the white background isn’t on top of the overlap.
Hi there Paul,
I presume that it is…
https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/
Personally though , I fear to “View Source” and for
my life, whenever I’m confronted with TUMBLR.
coothead
LOL! You should try Tumblr. It’s so fun! . @PaulOB thanks, I’ll look into it soon. Replied to ya this morning.
Looking at the link @coothead posted I can see that you are missing the styles that I gave you for the speech p element (the background color and border-radius) and you have omitted to remove the line-height and height from speechbox.
if you do that then it will look like this and you can see the styles adjusted in the devtools panel.
As an aside I assume you know your site is not responsive and only works at one width (which is probably only your monitor)?
This is what I see:
However I have the same dread as @coothead when looking at that html
Blockquote I can see that you are missing the styles that I gave you for the speech p element (the background color and border-radius) and you have omitted to remove the line-height and height from speechbox.
I didn’t realize that, but sometimes my browser does axe it out, even though it’s really there. Strange behavior it has…or…maybe it’s me. I’ll check again, thanks! .
@PaulOB you had put height as auto, when I changed it to 100px. Wondering if that may be the issue, but maybe not… . Still looking into it…
Updated. Now looking like yours :
Except, I’m not seeing the full black outline…
I do already have line-height and height in
.speechbox . Did not touch that.
Ok scratch all the above lol. Got it fixed up
Red outlined to see what I did
Yes I know. I told you to get rid of it
Don’t change things that I have changed as they were done for a reason. You don’t want a height on the parent but you want a min-height on the child instead (the p element). Never give fixed heights to elements that hold text because as soon as a user resizes the text they will break.
All the fixes are in my last post and as given to you already and as you can see from my live screenshot adjusting exactly what I stated will fix your issue.
Clear your cache before you check any new changes.