Speech bubble on hovering an image?

Ok I actually fixed it up using one of my older codes
It’s to do with stacking contexts when you add opacity to something. Opacity creates a new stacking context that doesn’t allow z-index:auto to work in placing children width z-index:-1 below the parent. It’s the same issue with transforms and fixed positioning. It just means you have to be very careful how you stack things when you change their opacity in a transition as artefacts become visible during the transition. I re-arranged some things in the above to avoid (and hide) the problem.
Note also how in my example you can add more text without having to change anything. Also the speech bubble is related to the image as you can see by the second example where nothing needs to be changed to get the new position.
In CSS you must try to avoid magic numbers that only work for the situation in hand.
Back tomorrow now.
Gotcha, thanks again. Opacity - working on it. It does not want to smoothly appear. It’s abrupt even with the opacity there. Maybe I gave the opacity to the wrong tag…sigh. I’ll try to figure it out eventually.
Well this is weird. When I apply transition effect to the hover, the speech tail appears in the front for like half sec, then shows as it should show. Really weird.
Yes that’s the issue with stacking contexts and opacity I mentioned above. I overcame this issue in my example by putting another white background into the mix which covered the tail during the transition.
I should try that then.
@PaulOB how did you do the white background mix? I just tried something like it, and it did not work out
You’ll need to package your code into a codepen so I can see what you are doing.
I’ve updated my latest example to fade out more smoothly.
Ok so here is the link to it :
Had a bit of fun with this lol. Loving it so much. Thank you both for your help. Wouldn’t have done it without you.
Yes you need to add this part.
.speechbox p {background:#fff;border-radius:30px;}
That should hide the spike during the animation
Ok thanks.
Trying to figure out how to get it onto my blog without the image part, as I already have the same image there. I tried copy/paste, but it was a mess. With the image code that is…
@coothead just gave me an idea with the speech bubbles he created for me. With the speechbox:before color being black, which is the left side of the tail, I can change that to other colors, therefore making it look 3D ish
Ok finally managed. But now, where’s the white tail??? I put in the code exactly as is, with the change of position to where I want it on my blog.
Nevermind, it’s there. Forgot to put in the HTML bit of it taps head Doink! . It’s been a long, crazy day…sigh.
Do you have the page live and I’ll take a look.?
Otherwise inspect it with the devtools and see what’s missing. Looks like the z-index may be wrong or the white background isn’t on top of the overlap.
Hi there Paul,
I presume that it is…
https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/
Personally though , I fear to “View Source” and for
my life, whenever I’m confronted with TUMBLR.
coothead
LOL! You should try Tumblr. It’s so fun! . @PaulOB thanks, I’ll look into it soon. Replied to ya this morning.