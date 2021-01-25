Speech bubble on hovering an image?

ladans37: ladans37: How does it get complicated?

It’s to do with stacking contexts when you add opacity to something. Opacity creates a new stacking context that doesn’t allow z-index:auto to work in placing children width z-index:-1 below the parent. It’s the same issue with transforms and fixed positioning. It just means you have to be very careful how you stack things when you change their opacity in a transition as artefacts become visible during the transition. I re-arranged some things in the above to avoid (and hide) the problem.

Note also how in my example you can add more text without having to change anything. Also the speech bubble is related to the image as you can see by the second example where nothing needs to be changed to get the new position.

In CSS you must try to avoid magic numbers that only work for the situation in hand.

