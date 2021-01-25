Speech bubble on hovering an image?

Hmmm maybe cause I have not saved it under a given name. Brb
This is a little better
Yay I can finally see what you have shared. I love it! So, there’s yours and mine in there. Or are they both yours? lol can’t tell, but they look amazing
So I added this :
.speechbox:hover+p {
position: relative;
left:240px;
margin: 50px;
width: 200px;
height: auto;
text-align: center;
background-color: #fff;
border: 4px solid #000;
border-radius: 30px;
opacity:1;
}
But, can’t get it to work. I think maybe I’m referring to the wrong tag(s)
The p element should be inside the bubble wrapper because the bubble needs to expand if you put more text inside or if the user has resized the text.
Here’s how you should be setting out the image and associated bubble.
Update. I now have :
.speechbox:hover+.shadowbg+.photo {
position: relative;
left:240px;
margin: 50px;
width: 200px;
height: auto;
text-align: center;
background-color: #fff;
border: 4px solid #000;
border-radius: 30px;
box-shadow: 5px 5px 10px 0px #132538;
opacity:1;
}
But it's still a mess when trying to hover. It won't do anything. The "shadowbg" is for the speech bubble curl :)
@PaulOB thanks. I’m looking to do this hover style though :
If you mean the fade effect then you can do it like this although it does get complicated with all those stacking contexts.
@PaulOB yes that’s what I mean. How does it get complicated? Ok take care . Thanks!
Ok I actually fixed it up using one of my older codes
It’s to do with stacking contexts when you add opacity to something. Opacity creates a new stacking context that doesn’t allow z-index:auto to work in placing children width z-index:-1 below the parent. It’s the same issue with transforms and fixed positioning. It just means you have to be very careful how you stack things when you change their opacity in a transition as artefacts become visible during the transition. I re-arranged some things in the above to avoid (and hide) the problem.
Note also how in my example you can add more text without having to change anything. Also the speech bubble is related to the image as you can see by the second example where nothing needs to be changed to get the new position.
In CSS you must try to avoid magic numbers that only work for the situation in hand.
Gotcha, thanks again. Opacity - working on it. It does not want to smoothly appear. It’s abrupt even with the opacity there. Maybe I gave the opacity to the wrong tag…sigh. I’ll try to figure it out eventually.
Well this is weird. When I apply transition effect to the hover, the speech tail appears in the front for like half sec, then shows as it should show. Really weird.
Yes that’s the issue with stacking contexts and opacity I mentioned above. I overcame this issue in my example by putting another white background into the mix which covered the tail during the transition.
I should try that then.