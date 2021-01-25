Speech bubble on hovering an image?

I’ve put your original coding from post #1 here…
coothead
Going round in ever decreasing cirlcles is what the Oozlum bird does.
You will be able to add to your ornithological knowledge here…
I have to be very careful here, as SitePoint does not like me mentioning
things from the nether regions.
coothead
Lol awe ok. I’ll looky at it
Original code : Yep I already have it, thanks. Was just confused with the svg one, as I thought that THAT one was the one I first did without uploading the img lololol
I guess my question is (forgive me if I am repeating myself lol), how would I make that svg tail without using svg, just CSS?
I don’t know.
coothead
Aw ok. Been trying at making one. Check it out…
The pink and white ones. No idea how to get the thickness adjusted though.
There is nothing on your codepen link
coothead
Hmmm maybe cause I have not saved it under a given name. Brb
Try this one
Hi there ladans37,
keep on practicing…
…it won’t do you any harm, though your
time might be better spent learning some
svg methodology.
I’m going off for some ZZZZzzzz.
coothead
This is a little better
You’re the man.
coothead
Yay I can finally see what you have shared. I love it! So, there’s yours and mine in there. Or are they both yours? lol can’t tell, but they look amazing
You’re the man.
Just realized you was referring to Paul there lol sorry didn’t see that. Sigh, it’s not long since I started the morning. Still waking up with my tea
So I added this :
.speechbox:hover+p {
position: relative;
left:240px;
margin: 50px;
width: 200px;
height: auto;
text-align: center;
background-color: #fff;
border: 4px solid #000;
border-radius: 30px;
opacity:1;
}
But, can’t get it to work. I think maybe I’m referring to the wrong tag(s)
Oh, I also have the photo of the girl. She’s my high school homie by the way
The p element should be inside the bubble wrapper because the bubble needs to expand if you put more text inside or if the user has resized the text.
Here’s how you should be setting out the image and associated bubble.
Update. I now have :
.speechbox:hover+.shadowbg+.photo {
position: relative;
left:240px;
margin: 50px;
width: 200px;
height: auto;
text-align: center;
background-color: #fff;
border: 4px solid #000;
border-radius: 30px;
box-shadow: 5px 5px 10px 0px #132538;
opacity:1;
}
But it's still a mess when trying to hover. It won't do anything. The "shadowbg" is for the speech bubble curl :)
@PaulOB thanks. I’m looking to do this hover style though :