Speech bubble on hovering an image?

Hi! I replied to this earlier this morning via email, but guess it didn’t show up here. Dunno why lol
@coothead could you please give me the css again to the bubble tail before we made it an svg? I think it was the same thing as the svg, but it was only css. Can’t remember.
I think that you will find it in your original post to this thread.
coothead
Hi there, thanks. Wanted to see if I can make out the curved tail again, but without the svg way.
It sounds as though you are going round in circles.
Make sure, though, that they are not ever decreasing
as you might disappear up your. . . . oooops I must be
careful now or I will be on that naughty mat again.
coothead
haha yea I know. Don’t worry, I’ll watch over your naughty mat lol ;). Decreasing what?
I’m kinda lost. Didn’t we work on a curved tail version to the speech bubble? Seems I only have the svg, and can’t change the curve to it.
I’ve put your original coding from post #1 here…
Full Page View
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/dypBXxw
Editor View
https://codepen.io/coothead/penl/dypBXxw
coothead
Going round in ever decreasing cirlcles is what the Oozlum bird does.
You will be able to add to your ornithological knowledge here…
I have to be very careful here, as SitePoint does not like me mentioning
things from the nether regions.
coothead
Lol awe ok. I’ll looky at it
Original code : Yep I already have it, thanks. Was just confused with the svg one, as I thought that THAT one was the one I first did without uploading the img lololol
I guess my question is (forgive me if I am repeating myself lol), how would I make that svg tail without using svg, just CSS?
I don’t know.
coothead
Aw ok. Been trying at making one. Check it out…
The pink and white ones. No idea how to get the thickness adjusted though.
There is nothing on your codepen link
coothead
Hmmm maybe cause I have not saved it under a given name. Brb
Try this one
Hi there ladans37,
keep on practicing…
…it won’t do you any harm, though your
time might be better spent learning some
svg methodology.
I’m going off for some ZZZZzzzz.
coothead
This is a little better
You’re the man.
coothead