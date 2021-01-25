Speech bubble on hovering an image?

HTML & CSS
#32

About the z-index: I take that back. It does :slight_smile:

#33

No, the png image can only have the filter: drop-shadow. :winky:
These: stroke width, stroke color and fill color are svg attributes.

coothead

1 Like
#34

Hi! I replied to this earlier this morning via email, but guess it didn’t show up here. Dunno why lol

#35

@coothead could you please give me the css again to the bubble tail before we made it an svg? I think it was the same thing as the svg, but it was only css. Can’t remember.

#36

I think that you will find it in your original post to this thread. :winky:

coothead

1 Like
#37

Hi there, thanks. Wanted to see if I can make out the curved tail again, but without the svg way.

#38

It sounds as though you are going round in circles. :wonky:
Make sure, though, that they are not ever decreasing
as you might disappear up your. . . . oooops I must be
careful now or I will be on that naughty mat again. :eek:

coothead

1 Like
#39

:joy: haha yea I know. Don’t worry, I’ll watch over your naughty mat lol ;). Decreasing what?

#40

I’m kinda lost. Didn’t we work on a curved tail version to the speech bubble? Seems I only have the svg, and can’t change the curve to it.

#41

I’ve put your original coding from post #1 here…

Full Page View
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/dypBXxw

Editor View
https://codepen.io/coothead/penl/dypBXxw

coothead

1 Like
#42

Going round in ever decreasing cirlcles is what the Oozlum bird does. :rofl:

You will be able to add to your ornithological knowledge here…

The Ooozlum bird

I have to be very careful here, as SitePoint does not like me mentioning
things from the nether regions. :taped:

coothead

1 Like
#43

Lol awe ok. I’ll looky at it :smiley:

#44

Original code : Yep I already have it, thanks. Was just confused with the svg one, as I thought that THAT one was the one I first did without uploading the img lololol :joy:

#45

I guess my question is (forgive me if I am repeating myself lol), how would I make that svg tail without using svg, just CSS?

#46

I don’t know. :unhappy:

coothead

1 Like
#47

Aw ok. Been trying at making one. Check it out…

The pink and white ones. No idea how to get the thickness adjusted though.

#48

There is nothing on your codepen link :eek:

coothead

#49

Hmmm maybe cause I have not saved it under a given name. Brb :slight_smile:

#50

Try this one

#51

Hi there ladans37,

keep on practicing…

codpen

…it won’t do you any harm, though your
time might be better spent learning some
svg methodology. :biggrin:

I’m going off for some ZZZZzzzz.

coothead