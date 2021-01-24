Speech bubble on hovering an image?

ladans37: ladans37: How?

you can edit the size, the shape, the stroke-width,

the stroke color and the fill color in the opened file…

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 150 150" width="42" height="42"> <path d="M 60 10 Q 70 80 10 130 Q 140 80 140 10" stroke-width="16" stroke="green" fill="#fff"/> </svg>

Further reading:

MDN - Bézier Curves

if you scroll down to this…

" The other type of Bézier curve, the quadratic curve called with Q

is actually a simpler curve than the cubic one. It requires one

control point which determines the slope of the curve at both the

start point and the end point. It takes two parameters: the control

point and the end point of the curve."

…you will find the method that I used.

coothead