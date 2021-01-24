Speech bubble on hovering an image?

Downside to svg: I now have no control over the thickness of the tail
Hi there ladans37,
you could try this png image…
…upload it and then use this code…
.speech:before {
content: url( https://i.ibb.co/speech-tail.png );
position: absolute;
top: 79px;
left: 4px;
}
coothead
That’s not true, the svg file can be opened in a text editor and edited.
coothead
New image works great, thanks.
How?
you can edit the size, the shape, the stroke-width,
the stroke color and the fill color in the opened file…
<svg
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
viewBox="0 0 150 150"
width="42" height="42">
<path d="M 60 10 Q 70 80 10 130 Q 140 80 140 10" stroke-width="16" stroke="green" fill="#fff"/>
</svg>
Further reading:
if you scroll down to this…
…you will find the method that I used.
coothead
So this :
.speech:before {
content: url( https://i.ibb.co/MpNccj4/tail.png );
position: absolute;
top: 79px;
left: 8px;
filter: drop-shadow(0px 4px 4px #000);
}
Can have stroke width, stroke color and fill color added to it?
By the way, z-index does not work on it, nor the bubble itself
About the z-index: I take that back. It does
No, the png image can only have the
filter: drop-shadow.
These: stroke width, stroke color and fill color are svg attributes.
coothead
Hi! I replied to this earlier this morning via email, but guess it didn’t show up here. Dunno why lol
@coothead could you please give me the css again to the bubble tail before we made it an svg? I think it was the same thing as the svg, but it was only css. Can’t remember.
I think that you will find it in your original post to this thread.
coothead
Hi there, thanks. Wanted to see if I can make out the curved tail again, but without the svg way.
It sounds as though you are going round in circles.
Make sure, though, that they are not ever decreasing
as you might disappear up your. . . . oooops I must be
careful now or I will be on that naughty mat again.
coothead
haha yea I know. Don’t worry, I’ll watch over your naughty mat lol ;). Decreasing what?
I’m kinda lost. Didn’t we work on a curved tail version to the speech bubble? Seems I only have the svg, and can’t change the curve to it.
I’ve put your original coding from post #1 here…
Full Page View
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/dypBXxw
Editor View
https://codepen.io/coothead/penl/dypBXxw
coothead
Going round in ever decreasing cirlcles is what the Oozlum bird does.
You will be able to add to your ornithological knowledge here…
I have to be very careful here, as SitePoint does not like me mentioning
things from the nether regions.
coothead
Lol awe ok. I’ll looky at it
Original code : Yep I already have it, thanks. Was just confused with the svg one, as I thought that THAT one was the one I first did without uploading the img lololol