Speech bubble on hovering an image?

HTML & CSS
Ok done.

Looks like this now:

content: url(‘My Received Files/speech-tail.svg/speech-tail.svg’);

I assumed that it would be …

content: url( https://i.ibb.co/speech-tail.svg );

Unfortunately, https://i.ibb.co/ gives this information…

So that is a problem only you can resolve.

coothead

Ok sure. I’ll go that route then. Thanks :slight_smile:

Downside to svg: I now have no control over the thickness of the tail :frowning:

Hi there ladans37,

you could try this png image…

speech-tail
…upload it and then use this code…

.speech:before {
    content: url( https://i.ibb.co/speech-tail.png ); 
    position: absolute;
    top: 79px;
    left: 4px;   
  }

coothead

That’s not true, the svg file can be opened in a text editor and edited.

coothead

New image works great, thanks.

That’s not true, the svg file can be opened in a text editor and edited.

How?

you can edit the size, the shape, the stroke-width,
the stroke color and the fill color in the opened file…

 <svg  
   xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" 
   viewBox="0 0 150 150" 
   width="42" height="42">
   <path d="M 60 10 Q 70 80 10 130 Q 140 80 140 10" stroke-width="16" stroke="green" fill="#fff"/>
 </svg>

Further reading:

MDN - Bézier Curves

if you scroll down to this…

…you will find the method that I used.

coothead

So this :

.speech:before {
    content: url( https://i.ibb.co/MpNccj4/tail.png ); 
    position: absolute;
    top: 79px;
    left: 8px;
  filter: drop-shadow(0px 4px 4px #000);
  }

Can have stroke width, stroke color and fill color added to it?

By the way, z-index does not work on it, nor the bubble itself :frowning:

About the z-index: I take that back. It does :slight_smile:

No, the png image can only have the filter: drop-shadow. :winky:
These: stroke width, stroke color and fill color are svg attributes.

coothead

Hi! I replied to this earlier this morning via email, but guess it didn’t show up here. Dunno why lol

@coothead could you please give me the css again to the bubble tail before we made it an svg? I think it was the same thing as the svg, but it was only css. Can’t remember.

I think that you will find it in your original post to this thread. :winky:

coothead

Hi there, thanks. Wanted to see if I can make out the curved tail again, but without the svg way.

It sounds as though you are going round in circles. :wonky:
Make sure, though, that they are not ever decreasing
as you might disappear up your. . . . oooops I must be
careful now or I will be on that naughty mat again. :eek:

coothead

:joy: haha yea I know. Don’t worry, I’ll watch over your naughty mat lol ;). Decreasing what?

I’m kinda lost. Didn’t we work on a curved tail version to the speech bubble? Seems I only have the svg, and can’t change the curve to it.