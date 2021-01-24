Speech bubble on hovering an image?

Hi there landans37,
I would use an svg instead…
speech-tail.svg.zip (312 Bytes)
…with this code…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #808080;
}
.myDiv {
position: relative;
top: 180px;
left: 250px;
}
.myDiv a, .photo{
display: block;
width: 175px;
height: 175px;
border-radius: 50%;
overflow: hidden;
}
.speech {
position: absolute;
left: 180px;
top: -110px;
width: 200px;
height: 100px;
text-align: center;
line-height: 100px;
background-color: #fff;
border: 4px solid green;
border-radius: 30px;
box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #222;
font-family: arial, 'open Sans', 'segoe ui';
font-size: 20px;
color: #000;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.4s ease-in-out; /* Animation */
}
.speech:before {
content: url( speech-tail.svg );
position: absolute;
top: 82px;
left: 4px;
}
.myDiv a:hover + .speech {
opacity: 1;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="myDiv">
<a href="https://imgbb.com/">
<img class="photo" src="https://i.ibb.co/q0C4D4M/58461451-594363321051717-6049779766507077632-n.jpg"
alt="young lady with pink cheeks and ribbons in her hair">
</a>
<div class="speech">Hey!</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
The svg file needs to linked to here…
.speech:before {
content: url( speech-tail.svg );
position: absolute;
top: 82px;
Note:-
I was going to change all those awful px units to em.
but didn’t bother in the end as I knew that you would
change them all back.