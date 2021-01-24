Speech bubble on hovering an image?

@coothead I can’t get a smooth transition on hover, no matter which tag I apply it to in the CSS
That’s because ‘display:none’ to ‘display:block’ is,
like a light switch, an instantaneous event.
Try using ‘opacity:0’ to ‘opacity:1’ instead as it’s
working is more akin to a dimmer switch.
coothead
so instead of display:none, do… opacity:0 ?
Yepper that worked . Yippeee!
Gosh, I’ve actually brought a little happiness into you life at last.
coothead
- It’s all good, you always bring happiness to me. And I’m sure to everyone here
Oh, if that were only true.
I quite often get sent to “Naughty Mat” for my postal efforts.
coothead
Why lol. Time for lunch, talk to ya later
How do I put the green tail appear on both sides of the white one? It’s showing one side right now.
Hi there landans37,
I would use an svg instead…
speech-tail.svg.zip (312 Bytes)
…with this code…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #808080;
}
.myDiv {
position: relative;
top: 180px;
left: 250px;
}
.myDiv a, .photo{
display: block;
width: 175px;
height: 175px;
border-radius: 50%;
overflow: hidden;
}
.speech {
position: absolute;
left: 180px;
top: -110px;
width: 200px;
height: 100px;
text-align: center;
line-height: 100px;
background-color: #fff;
border: 4px solid green;
border-radius: 30px;
box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #222;
font-family: arial, 'open Sans', 'segoe ui';
font-size: 20px;
color: #000;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.4s ease-in-out; /* Animation */
}
.speech:before {
content: url( speech-tail.svg );
position: absolute;
top: 82px;
left: 4px;
}
.myDiv a:hover + .speech {
opacity: 1;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="myDiv">
<a href="https://imgbb.com/">
<img class="photo" src="https://i.ibb.co/q0C4D4M/58461451-594363321051717-6049779766507077632-n.jpg"
alt="young lady with pink cheeks and ribbons in her hair">
</a>
<div class="speech">Hey!</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
The svg file needs to linked to here…
.speech:before {
content: url( speech-tail.svg );
position: absolute;
top: 82px;
Note:-
I was going to change all those awful px units to em.
but didn’t bother in the end as I knew that you would
change them all back.
Hi. Ok cool, I can use svg’s. I’ll take a look. Thanks
This looks great. I’ll need to give the svg a class name I guess to be able to move it to the desired position. Color and stuff too, though I see that done through the html end
No, it’s positioning is handled here…
.speech:before {
content: url( speech-tail.svg );
position: absolute;
top: 82px; /* svg top positioning */
left: 4px; /* svg left positioning */
}
coothead
Oh… hm, didn’t see that lol. I’ll check it out
The svg file needs to linked to here…
Stuck with this one. Only way can do is upload it to imgbb and use its url instead… other than that, I’m so bad with linking it locally
Put the svg in the same place as your image of the
“young lady with pink cheeks and ribbons in her hair”
It would then be …
content: url( https://i.ibb.co/speech-tail.svg );
coothead
Ok done.
Looks like this now:
content: url(‘My Received Files/speech-tail.svg/speech-tail.svg’);
I assumed that it would be …
content: url( https://i.ibb.co/speech-tail.svg );
Unfortunately, https://i.ibb.co/ gives this information…
So that is a problem only you can resolve.
coothead
Ok sure. I’ll go that route then. Thanks