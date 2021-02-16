Speech bubble on hovering an image?

Why am I seeing this happening again with the line showing up at the tail?
I put the opacity on 0 to work on it, but can’t figure it out. I’ve tried everything
Try putting .blurred to z-index:0;
Hi there ladans37,
here we are, almost 100 posts and you
are still struggling with this CSS bubble.
Why can you not accept that svg is the
reliable method to use for odd shapes?
coothead
@PaulOB tried that already, didn’t help. It messes up the hovering too.
@coothead it was great before though, not sure what messed it up again I’ve not touched it since we had it fixed up without the svg’s
Take it back, the only thing I did was removing Holly’s Horrorland link out of the
<div> and that was because I could not access the hover.
@PaulOB my bad, it does work, BUT the hover will not affect the whole
.blur, just parts of it.
You’re probably out of luck because you did not follow my advice and now you have too many separate elements being placed on top of each other when you want the actions to happen from inside. You can’t have an element on top of something else and then expect the element underneath to show on top.
The speech needs to be inside the blur element as in the example I gave you ages ago.
If the blur element is to be on top then the element inside will be on top of that blur background.
I did follow. I had the Horrorland link inside the div, but it would not change on hover, cause either the
.blur or
.quoteandpic elements were preventing it from doing so.
Did a fix, although won’t be good I think :
<div id="patch"></div>
#patch {
margin-top:-6px;
margin-left:130px;
width: 40px;
height: 26px;
border-radius:0 0 18px 38px;
box-shadow: 14px 14px 0px 11px #fff;
position: absolute;
display: block;
z-index:90000;
transform: rotate(-90deg);
}
I put it over the original speech bubble tail.
What’s funny is when I put the speech opacity on 1, it then does not show that line, but when on 0 and I hover, it does. Got rid of the
#patch. Didn’t work out.
Ok I found the problem now. This
.blurred {
position:absolute;
top:445px;
left:10px;
z-index:1;
background-image: repeating-linear-gradient(132deg, transparent 12%, transparent 60%, rgba(153, 153, 153,.2) 70%, transparent 82%);
border: 0px solid rgba(255,255,255,1);
box-shadow: 0 20px 50px -10px rgba(0,0,0,.5);
box-shadow: inset 1px 1px 0px rgba(155,155,155,0.3),
inset 0px 0px 10px rgba(155,155,155,0.2),
0px 1px 2px rgba(0,0,0,0.3),
-5px 5px 15px rgba(0,0,0,0.3);
height:200px;
width:365px;
}
Is what makes the line show up on the speech bubble.
I told you that half a dozen posts ago
Ok I give up here’s the answer
.speech{
position:relative;
z-index:1;
}
Thanks. Not sure what had happened, but is fine now. I must’ve nixed it lol
No you fixed it by adding the code I just gave you
Right. I meant before the fix
Yes I guessed that
Now that you’ve spent hours fixing a nearly invisible line how about fixing the elephant in the room.
Now where is that elephant? lol