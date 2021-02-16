Speech bubble on hovering an image?

ladans37: ladans37: BUT the hover will not affect the whole .blur , just parts of it.

You’re probably out of luck because you did not follow my advice and now you have too many separate elements being placed on top of each other when you want the actions to happen from inside. You can’t have an element on top of something else and then expect the element underneath to show on top.

The speech needs to be inside the blur element as in the example I gave you ages ago.

If the blur element is to be on top then the element inside will be on top of that blur background.