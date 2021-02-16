Speech bubble on hovering an image?

ladans37: ladans37: I do already have line-height and height in .speechbox

Yes I know. I told you to get rid of it

ladans37: ladans37: you had put height as auto, when I changed it to 100px.

Don’t change things that I have changed as they were done for a reason. You don’t want a height on the parent but you want a min-height on the child instead (the p element). Never give fixed heights to elements that hold text because as soon as a user resizes the text they will break.

All the fixes are in my last post and as given to you already and as you can see from my live screenshot adjusting exactly what I stated will fix your issue.

ladans37: ladans37: but sometimes my browser does axe it out, even though it’s really there.

Clear your cache before you check any new changes.