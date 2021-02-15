Speech bubble on hovering an image?

Hi there Paul,
I presume that it is…
https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/
Personally though , I fear to “View Source” and for
my life, whenever I’m confronted with TUMBLR.
coothead
LOL! You should try Tumblr. It’s so fun! . @PaulOB thanks, I’ll look into it soon. Replied to ya this morning.
Looking at the link @coothead posted I can see that you are missing the styles that I gave you for the speech p element (the background color and border-radius) and you have omitted to remove the line-height and height from speechbox.
if you do that then it will look like this and you can see the styles adjusted in the devtools panel.
As an aside I assume you know your site is not responsive and only works at one width (which is probably only your monitor)?
This is what I see:
However I have the same dread as @coothead when looking at that html
Blockquote I can see that you are missing the styles that I gave you for the speech p element (the background color and border-radius) and you have omitted to remove the line-height and height from speechbox.
I didn’t realize that, but sometimes my browser does axe it out, even though it’s really there. Strange behavior it has…or…maybe it’s me. I’ll check again, thanks! .
@PaulOB you had put height as auto, when I changed it to 100px. Wondering if that may be the issue, but maybe not… . Still looking into it…
Updated. Now looking like yours :
Except, I’m not seeing the full black outline…
I do already have line-height and height in
.speechbox . Did not touch that.
Ok scratch all the above lol. Got it fixed up
Red outlined to see what I did
Yes I know. I told you to get rid of it
Don’t change things that I have changed as they were done for a reason. You don’t want a height on the parent but you want a min-height on the child instead (the p element). Never give fixed heights to elements that hold text because as soon as a user resizes the text they will break.
All the fixes are in my last post and as given to you already and as you can see from my live screenshot adjusting exactly what I stated will fix your issue.
Clear your cache before you check any new changes.
Ok glad you got there in the end
Huh?!
Why am I seeing this happening again with the line showing up at the tail?
I put the opacity on 0 to work on it, but can’t figure it out. I’ve tried everything
Try putting .blurred to z-index:0;
Hi there ladans37,
here we are, almost 100 posts and you
are still struggling with this CSS bubble.
Why can you not accept that svg is the
reliable method to use for odd shapes?
coothead
@PaulOB tried that already, didn’t help. It messes up the hovering too.
@coothead it was great before though, not sure what messed it up again I’ve not touched it since we had it fixed up without the svg’s
Take it back, the only thing I did was removing Holly’s Horrorland link out of the
<div> and that was because I could not access the hover.
@PaulOB my bad, it does work, BUT the hover will not affect the whole
.blur, just parts of it.
You’re probably out of luck because you did not follow my advice and now you have too many separate elements being placed on top of each other when you want the actions to happen from inside. You can’t have an element on top of something else and then expect the element underneath to show on top.
The speech needs to be inside the blur element as in the example I gave you ages ago.
If the blur element is to be on top then the element inside will be on top of that blur background.
I did follow. I had the Horrorland link inside the div, but it would not change on hover, cause either the
.blur or
.quoteandpic elements were preventing it from doing so.