Specify PHP filesystem root and keep relative paths

I created a similar project and inside the calling index.php file defined a constant where all the application files reside:

define(‘APP’, ‘…/application’);

Inside the application folder are numerous directories such as the following:

./application/

Config

Controllers

Models

Views

The APP folder can copied and be renamed such as application-ver-001 so that the latest version can be ”rolled back” on the off chance there are problems with the latest version.

Also in the same directory as index.php I have an ./asset/ folder with sub directories of css, js, imgs

Included files are either prefixed with APP or /assets/.