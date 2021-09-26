Specify PHP filesystem root and keep relative paths

It may or may not be relevant or be the best answer but on pages I create I almost always want all queries done above output I will define content to be displayed and I also define a relative path back to the primary directory.

$relativepath = "../";

And so all files that I include might have assets will use this path regardless of the depth of the file use. For example the same header file can be used in the primary directory,

$relativepath = "";

in a first level directory,

$relativepath = "../";

or a second level directory.

$relativepath = "../../";

And on the header I might have,

<link type='text/css' rel='stylesheet' href="<?php echo $relativepath;?>css/bootstrap.css" />

Or in a footer I might have,

<script type="text/javascript" src="<?php echo $relativepath;?>js/jquery.js"></script>

Anyway, if the relative path is defined on the page and is based on where the page is within the site structure any other included page can use this defined path to access images or other files. After all is defined I then output the page to the browser.