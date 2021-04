Specific format using Javascript arrays (map)?

Hello guys, I’m trying to do something, and I’m not even sure that is possible.

I have these arrays and titles:

var data_1 = ["23","11","4","77","9","123"]; var data_2 = ["5","4","122","41","74","61"]; var data_3 = ["6","55","14","12","75","9"]; var data_4 = ["8","5","5","3","1","7"]; var data_5 = []; var data_6 = ["25","63","31","53","21","64"]; var data_7 = []; var data_8 = ["74","41","64","51","23","36"]; var data_9 = []; var data_10 = ["7","75","34","99","74","15"]; var title_1 = "Title_1"; var title_2 = "Title_2"; var title_3 = "Title_3"; var title_4 = "Title_4"; var title_5 = ""; var title_6 = "Title_6"; var title_7 = ""; var title_8 = "Title_8"; var title_9 = ""; var title_10 = "Title_10";

And I would like this format:

[ { title: "Title_1", data: [23, 11, 4, 77, 9, 123] }, { title: "Title_2", data: [5, 4, 122, 41, 74, 61] }, { title: "Title_3", data: [6, 55, 14, 12, 75, 9] }, { title: "Title_4", data: [8, 5, 5, 3, 1, 7] }, { title: "Title_6", data: [25, 63, 31, 53, 23, 36] }, { title: "Title_8", data: [74, 41, 64, 51, 23, 36] }, { title: "Title_10", data: [7, 75, 34, 99, 74, 15] } ]

As you can see 5, 7 and 9 are not added because they are empty. But maybe in the next search they contain data and other different “number” would be empty, so it would be great to make sure it only will add the fields that not empty.

Is this possible to do? I have seen some examples using .map but not sure how to remove the [] first and then add { } for every entry.

JSFIDDLE DEMO: JSFiddle - Code Playground

Thanks.