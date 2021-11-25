SpecFlow Test always pass with Playwright.NET

I created a specflow project using playwright with .net c#, but the tests always pass. it seems the section i implemented the given/when/then is not executed. below is the code from the Given section and it gets ignored. i have imported playwright nugget using PlaywrightSharp; there no errors on the code. In the past I used selenium with c# and it worked but i m trying to using playwright with .net so not sure what s happening. the project i n creating is a specflow project. Any ideas/ help please?

[Given(@"the test site is open")] public async static void GivenTheTSIsOpen() { await Playwright.InstallAsync(); using var playwright = await Playwright.CreateAsync(); await using var browser = await playwright.Chromium.LaunchAsync(headless: false, slowMo: 2000); var context = await browser.NewContextAsync(); // Go to Auth0 home page var page = await context.NewPageAsync(); await page.GoToAsync("https://www.testsite.com"); // await page.ScreenshotAsync(new PageScreenshotOptions { Path = "screenshot.png" });