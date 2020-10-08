Span inside form

I try to insert a hint inside form area. Is it allowed to put inside form?
An example:
<form action="" class=""><input type="text" class="" placeholder="" /><span>Do not click!</span></form>
Yes you can put any element you like inside a form (except another form).
Was there a specific problem you were having?
If you are not sure if a tag is allowed or not then just throw the code into the w3c validator and it will let you know and point out the problem.
Thank you for the information.
