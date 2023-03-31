Spam's IP addresses

I have been getting many spam emails. My email provider tags most of them as being spam. It takes a small amount of time for me to review the messages to ensure they truly are spam. My preferences is, as much as possible, to be able to determine with certainty that something is spam.

In the emial headers for the Received header there are sometimes raw IP addresses but usually there is an URL with a TLD of autos or click or something obscure like that. The A records for the domains have an IP address such as 194.116.236.197 . Webupdates — RIPE Network Coordination Centre I think says that that IP address is in the range 194.116.236.0 - 194.116.237.255 . Is there an easy way to use that to determine that a message is spam? Probably not and it depends on my provider and my email client. Is there a way to report that information?