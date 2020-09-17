Spacing in design - right or wrong?

Hi there,
I have just taken a short course in web design and found out the line height of text should be
font-size x 1.5
However, I have seen many sites using larger spacing than this. Is there a right or wrong way of determining the spacing between text?
Also, I wondered if there are any rules on spacing elements such as headers, buttons etc?
For example if I have a
h1 header,
50px with line height
75px what space should I leave under it for the opening paragraph and then button? I have always used
30px and
15px on smaller objects.
Can anyone suggest the best spacing formulas to use?
Many thanks!