Spacing in design - right or wrong?

Hi there,

I have just taken a short course in web design and found out the line height of text should be font-size x 1.5

However, I have seen many sites using larger spacing than this. Is there a right or wrong way of determining the spacing between text?

Also, I wondered if there are any rules on spacing elements such as headers, buttons etc?

For example if I have a h1 header, 50px with line height 75px what space should I leave under it for the opening paragraph and then button? I have always used 30px and 15px on smaller objects.

Can anyone suggest the best spacing formulas to use?

Many thanks!