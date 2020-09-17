Spacing in design - right or wrong?

Hi there,

I have just taken a short course in web design and found out the line height of text should be font-size x 1.5

However, I have seen many sites using larger spacing than this. Is there a right or wrong way of determining the spacing between text?

Also, I wondered if there are any rules on spacing elements such as headers, buttons etc?

For example if I have a h1 header, 50px with line height 75px what space should I leave under it for the opening paragraph and then button? I have always used 30px and 15px on smaller objects.

Can anyone suggest the best spacing formulas to use?

Line spacing depends on the font size, font-family, and if it is serif or sans-serif (should be the fallback to the font-family).

serif is usually for headings (H1, H2…) and sans-serif is usually used for paragraphs p tag along with text that you want to make sure the user can read without no problem. The leading (space between adjacent lines of type) is usually greater between a h1 tag and a p tag. The 1.5 is usually the standard leading based off 16px (pixels) or 1 em hence the 1.5 (1.5x). That is why you should use em instead of px as when it comes to font-size as it isn’t as rigid as px. There really isn’t no spacing formula, but a basic guideline. My preference is to have 1.0 to 1.5 for line-height for p tags and 1.8 to 2.4 for h tags depending on the font-size and font-family of the h tag. This is just a guideline as one should look at the overall appearance of the page for readability as well as design. I suggest using no more than 3 fonts. I personally usually stick with two (serif for h tags and sans-serif for p tags or text I want easy readability) as I want the user to have no problem reading the content (which is usually between the p tags) and spacing in my opinion is easier.

Here’s a snippet of a current website I am working on -

    p {
        font-size: 1.0em;
        line-height: 1.5;
    }