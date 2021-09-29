Spacing between required message and input field

I’m trying to figure out the best way to create some spacing between the required message and the address input. In the image, you can see that the required message runs right up against the top of the address input. I tried to use padding in the css but that didn’t seem to work.

Here is the class I’m using in the html:

<mat-error class="form-field-extra-space" *ngIf="addRemoveForm.controls['dateOfBirth'].invalid">{{ addRemoveForm.controls["dateOfBirth"].errors?.errMsg }}</mat-error>

In the css

.form-field-extra-space {
  padding: 20px;
}

I’m guessing that the required message is removed from the flow and is absolute positioned. That is why it is laying on top of the address field and not pushing it down. The padding you added is probably there and you would notice it if there was a border or background color.

Actually I think that is the accepted way of doing it since the message is just there momentarily until the field is correct. If it was position static the neighboring fields would be jumping up and down with the error messages.