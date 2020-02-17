Space between bullet and text removed (epub export from InDesign)

Hi,

I work for a publishing house and I have an issue with export of an epub file in Indesign.

I chose “convert to text” for lists because I need to maintain more precise indentation and symbols. The problem is that if I see my exported lists on Mac (iBooks), they are ok but, on smartphone (on various apps), the space between bullet and text is totally removed.

I’m going crazy with the CSS but I don’t understand what’s wrong.

The CSS is:

} p.elenchi { -epub-hyphens:none; -webkit-hyphens:none; color:#000000; font-family:Optima, sans-serif; font-size:1.083em; font-style:normal; font-variant:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:1.077; list-style-position:outside; list-style-type:disc; margin-bottom:0; margin-left:17px; margin-right:0; margin-top:0; orphans:1; page-break-after:auto; page-break-before:auto; text-align:justify; text-decoration:none; text-indent:-17px; text-transform:none; widows:1; }

Thank you in advance