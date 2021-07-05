SPA/AJAX causing other javascript not to work

No problem… well the documentation says the slider has still to be instantiated after loading the script:
<script src="siema.min.js"></script>
<script>
new Siema();
</script>
So after loading new content, you don’t need to load
siema.min.js again but just create
new Siema() instances as necessary. Not sure if siema requires manual cleanup, but to be sure you might also destroy the existing slider beforehand:
let slider = new Siema()
function load (href, pushState) {
const xhr = new XMLHttpRequest()
slider.destroy()
xhr.onload = function () {
// ... populate content, then
slider = new Siema()
}
}