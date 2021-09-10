SPA/AJAX causing other javascript not to work

I’ve tried to implement this today and this either breaks Tabs or the Siema any way I do it.

Here is my the setup as of now:

(function () { 'use strict'; function load(href, pushState) { let slider = new siema(); const content = $('main'); const xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); slider.destroy(); xhr.onload = function () { const d = xhr.responseXML; const dTitle = d.title || ''; const dcontent = $('main', d); content.innerHTML = (dcontent && dcontent.innerHTML) || ''; document.title = dTitle; if (pushState) { history.pushState({}, dTitle, href); } content.focus(); window.scrollTo(0, 0); document.body.classList.remove("opened"); slider = new Siema(); }; xhr.onerror = function () { // fallback to normal link behaviour (fail graciously) document.location.href = href; return; }; xhr.open('GET', href); xhr.responseType = 'document'; xhr.send(); } function $(sel, con) { return (con || document).querySelector(sel); } /** * Search for a parent anchor tag outside a clicked event target * * @param {HTMLElement} el the clicked event target. * @param {number} maxNests max number of levels to go up. * @returns the anchor tag or null */ function findAnchorTag(el, maxNests = 3) { for (let i = maxNests; el && i > 0; --i, el = el.parentNode) { if (el.nodeName === 'A') { return el; } } return null; } window.addEventListener('click', function (evt) { const el = findAnchorTag(evt.target); const href = el?.getAttribute('href'); if (el && href) { if ( href.startsWith('#') || el.getAttribute('target') === '_blank' || /\.\w+$/.test(href) ) { // eleventy urls in this configuration do not have .html extensions // if they have, or if target _blank is set, or they are a hash link, // then do nothing and load normally. return; } // initiate SPA evt.preventDefault(); load(href, true); } }); window.addEventListener('popstate', function (e) { load(document.location.pathname, false); }); })();

So this should be destroying Siema and then repopulating it on XHR. This is breaking the SPA functionality though so I have no way to identify if it is actually re-initing Siema.

Thanks for your help.