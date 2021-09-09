SPA/AJAX causing other javascript not to work

Okay so I have moved the reference out of
load() function and this now breaks tabs.
(function () {
'use strict';
let slider = new Siema()
function load(href, pushState) {
const content = $('main');
const xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
slider.destroy()
xhr.onload = function () {
slider = new Siema()
const d = xhr.responseXML;
const dTitle = d.title || '';
const dcontent = $('main', d);
content.innerHTML = (dcontent && dcontent.innerHTML) || '';
document.title = dTitle;
if (pushState) {
history.pushState({}, dTitle, href);
}
content.focus();
window.scrollTo(0, 0);
document.body.classList.remove("opened");
};
xhr.onerror = function () {
// fallback to normal link behaviour (fail graciously)
document.location.href = href;
return;
};
xhr.open('GET', href);
xhr.responseType = 'document';
xhr.send();
}
function $(sel, con) {
return (con || document).querySelector(sel);
}
/**
* Search for a parent anchor tag outside a clicked event target
*
* @param {HTMLElement} el the clicked event target.
* @param {number} maxNests max number of levels to go up.
* @returns the anchor tag or null
*/
function findAnchorTag(el, maxNests = 3) {
for (let i = maxNests; el && i > 0; --i, el = el.parentNode) {
if (el.nodeName === 'A') {
return el;
}
}
return null;
}
window.addEventListener('click', function (evt) {
const el = findAnchorTag(evt.target);
const href = el?.getAttribute('href');
if (el && href) {
if (
href.startsWith('#') ||
el.getAttribute('target') === '_blank' ||
/\.\w+$/.test(href)
) {
// eleventy urls in this configuration do not have .html extensions
// if they have, or if target _blank is set, or they are a hash link,
// then do nothing and load normally.
return;
}
// initiate SPA
evt.preventDefault();
load(href, true);
}
});
window.addEventListener('popstate', function (e) {
load(document.location.pathname, false);
});
})();
Here is my Siema reference to enable multiple sliders:
const siemas = document.querySelectorAll('.siema'); // allows for mutiple sliders on a page
for (const siema of siemas) {
new Siema({
selector: siema,
perPage: {
0: 1,
1024: 2,
1280: 3
},
multipleDrag: true
})
}