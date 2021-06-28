Source code iframe html responsive

I want Source code for iframe css responsive for all mobiles and tab and laptop
I searched a lot, but I could not find the code that fits all devices
Whoever knows the source code or has a way to send it
Thanks
Set the
width and
height attributes on the iframe to the largest dimensions you want. e.g. 1000px. Then in CSS set
width: 100%;
max-width: 1000px;
Adjust the figures to suit your needs.
