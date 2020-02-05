Sorting an array

Hi all,
I have a an array with car names and a random number against each car name. How can I order this by having highest random number at the top and the lowest random number at the bottom?
So far my code is:
$cars = array
(
array("bmw",mt_rand(30, 100)),
array("ford",mt_rand(30, 100)),
array("mg",mt_rand(30, 100)),
array("mercedes",mt_rand(30, 100))
);
for ($row = 0; $row < 4; $row++) {
echo "<p><b>Row number $row</b></p>";
echo "<ul>";
for ($col = 0; $col < 3; $col++) {
echo "<li>".$cars[$row][$col]."</li>";
}
echo "</ul>";
}
Im almost there with it but need a bit of help.