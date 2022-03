developer.mozilla.org Array.prototype.sort() - JavaScript | MDN The sort() method sorts the elements of an array in place and returns the sorted array. The default sort order is ascending, built upon converting the elements into strings, then comparing their sequences of UTF-16 code units values.

The above page tells us how to sort the items in a JavaScript array that are not key/value pairs. So you see the months sort alphabetically, but it results in out of order for the yearly sequence.

For key/value arrays in JS: How would one sort according to the keys if the order is not sorted already?

{ month_order:01, month:"January" }, { month_order:03, month:"March" }, { month_order:02, month:"February" },

etc.