Sort awkward array

I have followed the PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja 6 book and created a website.
I have the following code:
public function getServices($vertical_id)
8 {
7 $relevantServices = $this->verticalToServiceTable->find('vertical_id', $vertical_id);
6 $services = [];
5 foreach ($relevantServices as $verticalService) {
4 $service = $this->servicesTable->find('service_id', $verticalService->service_id);
3 $services[] = $service;
2 }
1
0 return $services;
1 }
In vdebug, $services looks like this after the loop has finished:
$services = (array[2])
$services[0]= (array[1])
$services[0][0]
$services[0][0]->animal_id = (string [1]) '1'
$services[0][0]->animal_name = (string [8]) 'Baracuda'
$services[1]= (array[1])
$services[1][0]
$services[1][0]->animal_id = (string [1]) '2'
$services[1][0]->animal_name = (string [8]) 'Anaconda'
I’ve changed the text and, the real one is MUCH larger, but this is the basic structure.
It is ordered by animal_id. I want to sort it by animal_name.
I have Googled (a lot) and usort is coming out on top but I cannot quite understand it. Can anyone help here?
Cheers