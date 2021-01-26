Sort awkward array

I have followed the PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja 6 book and created a website.

I have the following code:

public function getServices($vertical_id) 8 { 7 $relevantServices = $this->verticalToServiceTable->find('vertical_id', $vertical_id); 6 $services = []; 5 foreach ($relevantServices as $verticalService) { 4 $service = $this->servicesTable->find('service_id', $verticalService->service_id); 3 $services[] = $service; 2 } 1 0 return $services; 1 }

In vdebug, $services looks like this after the loop has finished:

$services = (array[2]) $services[0]= (array[1]) $services[0][0] $services[0][0]->animal_id = (string [1]) '1' $services[0][0]->animal_name = (string [8]) 'Baracuda' $services[1]= (array[1]) $services[1][0] $services[1][0]->animal_id = (string [1]) '2' $services[1][0]->animal_name = (string [8]) 'Anaconda'

I’ve changed the text and, the real one is MUCH larger, but this is the basic structure.

It is ordered by animal_id. I want to sort it by animal_name.

I have Googled (a lot) and usort is coming out on top but I cannot quite understand it. Can anyone help here?

Cheers