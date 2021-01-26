Sort awkward array

I have followed the PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja 6 book and created a website.

I have the following code:

public function getServices($vertical_id)                                                    
  {
  $relevantServices = $this->verticalToServiceTable->find('vertical_id', $vertical_id);
  $services = [];
  foreach ($relevantServices as $verticalService) {
  $service = $this->servicesTable->find('service_id', $verticalService->service_id);
  $services[] = $service;
  }
  1         
  return $services;                                                                        
  }

In vdebug, $services looks like this after the loop has finished:

$services = (array[2])
$services[0]= (array[1])
$services[0][0]
$services[0][0]->animal_id = (string [1]) '1'
$services[0][0]->animal_name = (string [8]) 'Baracuda'
$services[1]= (array[1])
$services[1][0]
$services[1][0]->animal_id = (string [1]) '2'
$services[1][0]->animal_name = (string [8]) 'Anaconda'

I’ve changed the text and, the real one is MUCH larger, but this is the basic structure.

It is ordered by animal_id. I want to sort it by animal_name.

I have Googled (a lot) and usort is coming out on top but I cannot quite understand it. Can anyone help here?

Cheers