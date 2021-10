Sort an array

You might also want to either just pull out records that don’t have your ‘beginning_x’ key or at least pull them out temporally so you don’t get errors sorting by that missing key, you can always throw them back in at the beginning or end of the sorted array. I did it this way (before seeing these suggestions) with $row being the array.

$noKEY = array_filter($row, function($check) { return $check = !array_key_exists('beginning_x',$check); }); $hasKEY = array_filter($row, function($check) { return $check = array_key_exists('beginning_x',$check); }); function compareByField($a, $b) { return strcmp($a["beginning_x"], $b["beginning_x"]); } uasort($hasKEY, 'compareByField'); $sorted = $noKEY + $hasKEY;