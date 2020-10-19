Something wrong with this try / catch block?

JavaScript
#1

Code reaches the error throwing part, showing a pop up alert(“player not found”); when expected.
Console also indicates that the error is thrown, but not caught: util.ts:598 Uncaught Error: PLAYER NOT FOUND
The catch block never happens. Is something wrong here?

Thanks for the help

	try 
	{			
		firebase.database().ref().orderByChild('name').equalTo(path).limitToLast(1).on("value", function(snapshot) 
		{
			if (!snapshot.val()) { alert("player not found"); throw new Error("PLAYER NOT FOUND"); }
			
			snapshot.forEach(function(data) 
			{
				datablob = data.val().name.slice(0,10) + "|" + data.val().score;
				unityInstance.Module.SendMessage(objectName, callback, datablob);	
			});
		});
	}
	catch(error)
	{
		alert("Error-caught BEGIN");
		unityInstance.Module.SendMessage(objectName, fallback, "Error: " + error.message);
		alert("Error-caught END");
	}