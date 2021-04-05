Something related to flex new div and give full width

I have this kind of structure where the footer is
display: flex, and
.fleft is flex 1 0 50%;
I want to add a new div and give it full width. w/o changing structure can this be done with some css flex tweak?
If you add flex-wrap:wrap to the footer CSS the copyright element will appear below:
.footer{display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap;}
.fleft {flex: 1 0 50%; background-color:yellow;}
.fright {flex: 1 0 50%; background-color:cyan;}
.copyright {flex: 1 0 100%; background-color:magenta;}
You are using display:flex to get the left and right elements to appear in the same flexbox row but the flex-grow and flex-shrink values are having no effect: so this also works:
.footer{display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap;}
.fleft {width: 50%; background-color:yellow;}
.fright {width: 50%; background-color:cyan;}
.copyright {width:100%; background-color:magenta;}
To make more use of the powerful capabilities of CSS Flexbox, consider using something like this:
.footer{display: flex; justify-content:space-around; flex-wrap: wrap;}
.fleft {flex: 0 1 500px; background-color:yellow;}
.fright {flex: 0 1 500px; background-color:cyan;}
.copyright {width: 100%; background-color:magenta;}
The right element will appear under the left element if the screen width is less than 1000 pixels. The flex-shrink value allows the width of each to shrink if the screen width is less than 500 pixels.
It’s probably better practice to wrap the left and right elements in a ‘div’ element (with display:flex), rather than forcinig the copyright element to create a new flexbox row by using width:100%.
Just for fun css grid can do this easily also.
Yes, I know that GRID is powerful. Yet I never could learn it so far.
I have one more question related to CSS, but slightly off-topic to the current discussion.
On click
input element was creating a border. I tried to use this →
input[type="button"]{
outline:none;
}
input[type="button"]::-moz-focus-inner {
border: 0;
}
It doesn’t seems to be working.
Which browser and do you have an example.
Some browsers apply a box shadow on focus as well as outline or border. I generally set the
appearance to none on buttons to avoid any issues and handle all the styling myself.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/appearance
Remember to apply suitable :focus styles otherwise keyboarders can’t navigate.
Hi there,
I am using chrome. I used to upload everything on the live server so that we all can reemain on the apgee and here should not be any interpretation gap. I will try to upload it soon or will try to guve the whole narrative soon by other means.
I have a question we often see some part of the HTML remians fix while we scroll and other remain static. what is this feature called? Example: fixed header menu, this posisbility is not exhaustive though.
I think you answered your own question:)
Position:fixed is used for fixing an element to the viewport or position:sticky is used to fix an element to the viewport while its parent is in view.
Off-topic:
I have a question. Last night before I went to bed I saw that my account was on something: read-only mode. I was unable to make any edits, like, or post. Did I make any mistakes? or that was a global impact created by the administrator of this website on all the user of the website?
I have created a Pen here →
I tried absolute and relative positioning, but they didn’t work quite well. If you can give it a try.
The moment I used absolute/relative positioning on the left-hand side, the flex container was occupying full with and I have to contain a max-width over that, which I find and abuse over flex property.