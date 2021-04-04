Something related to flex new div and give full width

#1

image
image

I have this kind of structure where the footer is display: flex, and
.fleft is flex 1 0 50%;

copyright
copyright

I want to add a new div and give it full width. w/o changing structure can this be done with some css flex tweak?

#2

If you add flex-wrap:wrap to the footer CSS the copyright element will appear below:

.footer{display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap;}
.fleft {flex: 1 0 50%; background-color:yellow;}
.fright {flex: 1 0 50%; background-color:cyan;}
.copyright {flex: 1 0 100%; background-color:magenta;}

You are using display:flex to get the left and right elements to appear in the same flexbox row but the flex-grow and flex-shrink values are having no effect: so this also works:

.footer{display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap;}
.fleft {width: 50%; background-color:yellow;}
.fright {width: 50%; background-color:cyan;}
.copyright {width:100%; background-color:magenta;}

To make more use of the powerful capabilities of CSS Flexbox, consider using something like this:

.footer{display: flex; justify-content:space-around; flex-wrap: wrap;}
.fleft {flex: 0 1 500px; background-color:yellow;}
.fright {flex: 0 1 500px; background-color:cyan;}
.copyright {width: 100%; background-color:magenta;}

The right element will appear under the left element if the screen width is less than 1000 pixels. The flex-shrink value allows the width of each to shrink if the screen width is less than 500 pixels.

It’s probably better practice to wrap the left and right elements in a ‘div’ element (with display:flex), rather than forcinig the copyright element to create a new flexbox row by using width:100%.

#3

Just for fun css grid can do this easily also.:slight_smile:

#4

Yes, I know that GRID is powerful. Yet I never could learn it so far.
I have one more question related to CSS, but slightly off-topic to the current discussion.

On click input element was creating a border. I tried to use this →

input[type="button"]{
   outline:none;
}
input[type="button"]::-moz-focus-inner {
   border: 0;
}

It doesn’t seems to be working.

#5

Which browser and do you have an example.

Some browsers apply a box shadow on focus as well as outline or border. I generally set the appearance to none on buttons to avoid any issues and handle all the styling myself.

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/appearance

Remember to apply suitable :focus styles otherwise keyboarders can’t navigate.

