Someone with a good heart can help me add a Google reCAPTCHA. to my contact form

#1

Please ask if someone with a good heart can help me add recaptch to my contact form on my website since I can’t do it without help, and if I don’t have recaptch I receive many spam emails.

please ask for help

here contact.html

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html dir="ltr" lang="en">
<head>

            <!-- Contact Form -->
            <form id="contact_form" name="contact_form" class="" action="includes/sendmail.php" method="post">

              <div class="row">
                <div class="col-sm-6">
                  <div class="form-group">
                    <label for="form_name">Name <small>*</small></label>
                    <input id="form_name" name="form_name" class="form-control" type="text" placeholder="Enter Name" required="">
                  </div>
                </div>
                <div class="col-sm-6">
                  <div class="form-group">
                    <label for="form_email">Email <small>*</small></label>
                    <input id="form_email" name="form_email" class="form-control required email" type="email" placeholder="Enter Email">
                  </div>
                </div>
              </div>                
              <div class="row">
                <div class="col-sm-6">
                  <div class="form-group">
                    <label for="form_name">Subject <small>*</small></label>
                    <input id="form_subject" name="form_subject" class="form-control required" type="text" placeholder="Enter Subject">
                  </div>
                </div>
                <div class="col-sm-6">
                  <div class="form-group">
                    <label for="form_phone">Phone</label>
                    <input id="form_phone" name="form_phone" class="form-control" type="text" placeholder="Enter Phone">
                  </div>
                </div>
              </div>

              <div class="form-group">
                <label for="form_name">Message</label>
                <textarea id="form_message" name="form_message" class="form-control required" rows="5" placeholder="Enter Message"></textarea>
              </div>
              <div class="form-group">
                <input id="form_botcheck" name="form_botcheck" class="form-control" type="hidden" value="" />
                <button type="submit" class="btn btn-dark btn-theme-colored btn-flat mr-5" data-loading-text="Please wait...">Send your message</button>
                <button type="reset" class="btn btn-default btn-flat btn-theme-colored">Reset</button>
              </div>
            </form>

            <!-- Contact Form Validation-->
            <script type="text/javascript">
              $("#contact_form").validate({
                submitHandler: function(form) {
                  var form_btn = $(form).find('button[type="submit"]');
                  var form_result_div = '#form-result';
                  $(form_result_div).remove();
                  form_btn.before('<div id="form-result" class="alert alert-success" role="alert" style="display: none;"></div>');
                  var form_btn_old_msg = form_btn.html();
                  form_btn.html(form_btn.prop('disabled', true).data("loading-text"));
                  $(form).ajaxSubmit({
                    dataType:  'json',
                    success: function(data) {
                      if( data.status == 'true' ) {
                        $(form).find('.form-control').val('');
                      }
                      form_btn.prop('disabled', false).html(form_btn_old_msg);
                      $(form_result_div).html(data.message).fadeIn('slow');
                      setTimeout(function(){ $(form_result_div).fadeOut('slow') }, 6000);
                    }
                  });
                }
              });
            </script>
          </div>
        </div>
      </div>
    </section>
    </section>
  <!-- end main-content -->
  </div>
  
  
  </footer>
  <a class="scrollToTop" href="#"><i class="fa fa-angle-up"></i></a>
</div>
<!-- end wrapper -->

<!-- Footer Scripts -->
<!-- JS | Custom script for all pages -->
<script src="js/custom.js"></script>

</body>
</html>

here sendmail.php

<?php
require_once('phpmailer/class.phpmailer.php');
require_once('phpmailer/class.smtp.php');
$mail = new PHPMailer();
//$mail->SMTPDebug = 3;                               // Enable verbose debug output
$mail->isSMTP();                                      // Set mailer to use SMTP
$mail->Host = 'domain.com';  // Specify main and backup SMTP servers
$mail->SMTPAuth = true;                               // Enable SMTP authentication
$mail->Username = 'user';                 // SMTP username
$mail->Password = 'pass';                           // SMTP password
$mail->SMTPSecure = 'ssl';                            // Enable TLS encryption, `ssl` also accepted
$mail->Port = 465;                                    // TCP port to connect to
$message = "";
$status = "false";
if( $_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST' ) {
    if( $_POST['form_name'] != '' AND $_POST['form_email'] != '' AND $_POST['form_subject'] != '' ) {
        $name = $_POST['form_name'];
        $email = $_POST['form_email'];
        $subject = $_POST['form_subject'];
        $phone = $_POST['form_phone'];
        $message = $_POST['form_message'];
        $subject = isset($subject) ? $subject : 'New Message | Contact Form';
        $botcheck = $_POST['form_botcheck'];
        $toemail = 'spam.thememascot@gmail.com'; // Your Email Address
        $toname = 'ThemeMascot'; // Your Name
        if( $botcheck == '' ) {
            $mail->SetFrom( $email , $name );
            $mail->AddReplyTo( $email , $name );
            $mail->AddAddress( $toemail , $toname );
            $mail->Subject = $subject;
            $name = isset($name) ? "Name: $name<br><br>" : '';
            $email = isset($email) ? "Email: $email<br><br>" : '';
            $subject = isset($subject) ? "Subject: $subject<br><br>" : '';
            $phone = isset($phone) ? "Phone: $phone<br><br>" : '';
            $message = isset($message) ? "Message: $message<br><br>" : '';
            $referrer = $_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'] ? '<br><br><br>This Form was submitted from: ' . $_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'] : '';
            $body = "$name $email $subject $phone $message $referrer";
            $mail->MsgHTML( $body );
            $sendEmail = $mail->Send();
            if( $sendEmail == true ):
                $message = 'We have <strong>successfully</strong> received your Message and will get Back to you as soon as possible.';
                $status = "true";
            else:
                $message = 'Email <strong>could not</strong> be sent due to some Unexpected Error. Please Try Again later.<br /><br /><strong>Reason:</strong><br />' . $mail->ErrorInfo . '';
                $status = "false";
            endif;
        } else {
            $message = 'Bot <strong>Detected</strong>.! Clean yourself Botster.!';
            $status = "false";
        }
    } else {
        $message = 'Please <strong>Fill up</strong> all the Fields and Try Again.';
        $status = "false";
    }
} else {
    $message = 'An <strong>unexpected error</strong> occured. Please Try Again later.';
    $status = "false";
}
$status_array = array( 'message' => $message, 'status' => $status);
echo json_encode($status_array);
?>
#2

Have you been through the ReCapcha documentation?

ReCaptcha

It’s pretty easy to integrate & looking at your code it doesn’t look as though you’ve attempted it yet?

#3

What happens is that I did it in other files and it never came out that is why I send the clean files to see if someone with a good heart helps me to implement the Google recaptcha.

I would appreciate it with all my soul if you help me

#4

Have you setup your keys in the google console yet? This would be the first step i would recommend as these will be key (excuse the pun) when you come to add the code to your project.

Then once you have the keys,

Place this in your form, before the form closing tag or wherever you think looks best. Maybe before your submit button.

<div id="g-recaptcha-error"></div>
<div class="g-recaptcha" data-sitekey="your public site key goes here"></div>

place this in your footer:-
<script src= 'https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js' ></script>

And add this to the end of the document before your script tags. This is to validate the user input should they somehow forget to click on the recaptcha box.

<script>
                function submitUserForm() {
                    var response = grecaptcha.getResponse();
                    if(response.length == 0) {
                        document.getElementById('g-recaptcha-error').innerHTML = '<span style="color:red;">This field is required.</span>';
                        return false;
                    }
                    return true;
                }
                
                function verifyCaptcha() {
                    document.getElementById('g-recaptcha-error').innerHTML = '';
                }
</script>

Hope this helps.

#5

thanks for helping me in this step

but that is what you said but the recaptcha does not work send the message even if the recaptcha has not been verified

He doesn’t call recaptcha.

sorry for bothering you a lot and thanks for your great help I am very grateful.

I just can’t solve the problem since I have a lot of spam in my email because I don’t have a recaptch in my email submission form

<script src= 'https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js' ></script>
            <!-- Contact Form Validation-->
            <script type="text/javascript">
              $("#contact_form").validate({
                submitHandler: function(form) {
                  var form_btn = $(form).find('button[type="submit"]');
                  var form_result_div = '#form-result';
                  $(form_result_div).remove();
                  form_btn.before('<div id="form-result" class="alert alert-success" role="alert" style="display: none;"></div>');
                  var form_btn_old_msg = form_btn.html();
                  form_btn.html(form_btn.prop('disabled', true).data("loading-text"));
                  $(form).ajaxSubmit({
                    dataType:  'json',
                    success: function(data) {
                      if( data.status == 'true' ) {
                        $(form).find('.form-control').val('');
                      }
                      form_btn.prop('disabled', false).html(form_btn_old_msg);
                      $(form_result_div).html(data.message).fadeIn('slow');
                      setTimeout(function(){ $(form_result_div).fadeOut('slow') }, 6000);
                    }
                  });
                }
              });
            </script>
#6

Try putting the following…

