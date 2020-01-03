Someone with a good heart can help me add a Google reCAPTCHA. to my contact form

#1

Please ask if someone with a good heart can help me add recaptch to my contact form on my website since I can’t do it without help, and if I don’t have recaptch I receive many spam emails.

please ask for help

here contact.html

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html dir="ltr" lang="en">
<head>

            <!-- Contact Form -->
            <form id="contact_form" name="contact_form" class="" action="includes/sendmail.php" method="post">

              <div class="row">
                <div class="col-sm-6">
                  <div class="form-group">
                    <label for="form_name">Name <small>*</small></label>
                    <input id="form_name" name="form_name" class="form-control" type="text" placeholder="Enter Name" required="">
                  </div>
                </div>
                <div class="col-sm-6">
                  <div class="form-group">
                    <label for="form_email">Email <small>*</small></label>
                    <input id="form_email" name="form_email" class="form-control required email" type="email" placeholder="Enter Email">
                  </div>
                </div>
              </div>                
              <div class="row">
                <div class="col-sm-6">
                  <div class="form-group">
                    <label for="form_name">Subject <small>*</small></label>
                    <input id="form_subject" name="form_subject" class="form-control required" type="text" placeholder="Enter Subject">
                  </div>
                </div>
                <div class="col-sm-6">
                  <div class="form-group">
                    <label for="form_phone">Phone</label>
                    <input id="form_phone" name="form_phone" class="form-control" type="text" placeholder="Enter Phone">
                  </div>
                </div>
              </div>

              <div class="form-group">
                <label for="form_name">Message</label>
                <textarea id="form_message" name="form_message" class="form-control required" rows="5" placeholder="Enter Message"></textarea>
              </div>
              <div class="form-group">
                <input id="form_botcheck" name="form_botcheck" class="form-control" type="hidden" value="" />
                <button type="submit" class="btn btn-dark btn-theme-colored btn-flat mr-5" data-loading-text="Please wait...">Send your message</button>
                <button type="reset" class="btn btn-default btn-flat btn-theme-colored">Reset</button>
              </div>
            </form>

            <!-- Contact Form Validation-->
            <script type="text/javascript">
              $("#contact_form").validate({
                submitHandler: function(form) {
                  var form_btn = $(form).find('button[type="submit"]');
                  var form_result_div = '#form-result';
                  $(form_result_div).remove();
                  form_btn.before('<div id="form-result" class="alert alert-success" role="alert" style="display: none;"></div>');
                  var form_btn_old_msg = form_btn.html();
                  form_btn.html(form_btn.prop('disabled', true).data("loading-text"));
                  $(form).ajaxSubmit({
                    dataType:  'json',
                    success: function(data) {
                      if( data.status == 'true' ) {
                        $(form).find('.form-control').val('');
                      }
                      form_btn.prop('disabled', false).html(form_btn_old_msg);
                      $(form_result_div).html(data.message).fadeIn('slow');
                      setTimeout(function(){ $(form_result_div).fadeOut('slow') }, 6000);
                    }
                  });
                }
              });
            </script>
          </div>
        </div>
      </div>
    </section>
    </section>
  <!-- end main-content -->
  </div>
  
  
    <section>
      <div class="container-fluid p-20" data-bg-color="#253944">
        <div class="row text-center">
          <div class="col-md-12">
            <p class="text-white font-11 m-0">Copyright &copy;2016 . All Rights Reserved</p>
          </div>
        </div>
      </div>
    </section>
  </footer>
  <a class="scrollToTop" href="#"><i class="fa fa-angle-up"></i></a>
</div>
<!-- end wrapper -->

<!-- Footer Scripts -->
<!-- JS | Custom script for all pages -->
<script src="js/custom.js"></script>

</body>
</html>

here sendmail.php

<?php
require_once('phpmailer/class.phpmailer.php');
require_once('phpmailer/class.smtp.php');
$mail = new PHPMailer();
//$mail->SMTPDebug = 3;                               // Enable verbose debug output
$mail->isSMTP();                                      // Set mailer to use SMTP
$mail->Host = 'domain.com';  // Specify main and backup SMTP servers
$mail->SMTPAuth = true;                               // Enable SMTP authentication
$mail->Username = 'user';                 // SMTP username
$mail->Password = 'pass';                           // SMTP password
$mail->SMTPSecure = 'ssl';                            // Enable TLS encryption, `ssl` also accepted
$mail->Port = 465;                                    // TCP port to connect to
$message = "";
$status = "false";
if( $_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST' ) {
    if( $_POST['form_name'] != '' AND $_POST['form_email'] != '' AND $_POST['form_subject'] != '' ) {
        $name = $_POST['form_name'];
        $email = $_POST['form_email'];
        $subject = $_POST['form_subject'];
        $phone = $_POST['form_phone'];
        $message = $_POST['form_message'];
        $subject = isset($subject) ? $subject : 'New Message | Contact Form';
        $botcheck = $_POST['form_botcheck'];
        $toemail = 'spam.thememascot@gmail.com'; // Your Email Address
        $toname = 'ThemeMascot'; // Your Name
        if( $botcheck == '' ) {
            $mail->SetFrom( $email , $name );
            $mail->AddReplyTo( $email , $name );
            $mail->AddAddress( $toemail , $toname );
            $mail->Subject = $subject;
            $name = isset($name) ? "Name: $name<br><br>" : '';
            $email = isset($email) ? "Email: $email<br><br>" : '';
            $subject = isset($subject) ? "Subject: $subject<br><br>" : '';
            $phone = isset($phone) ? "Phone: $phone<br><br>" : '';
            $message = isset($message) ? "Message: $message<br><br>" : '';
            $referrer = $_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'] ? '<br><br><br>This Form was submitted from: ' . $_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'] : '';
            $body = "$name $email $subject $phone $message $referrer";
            $mail->MsgHTML( $body );
            $sendEmail = $mail->Send();
            if( $sendEmail == true ):
                $message = 'We have <strong>successfully</strong> received your Message and will get Back to you as soon as possible.';
                $status = "true";
            else:
                $message = 'Email <strong>could not</strong> be sent due to some Unexpected Error. Please Try Again later.<br /><br /><strong>Reason:</strong><br />' . $mail->ErrorInfo . '';
                $status = "false";
            endif;
        } else {
            $message = 'Bot <strong>Detected</strong>.! Clean yourself Botster.!';
            $status = "false";
        }
    } else {
        $message = 'Please <strong>Fill up</strong> all the Fields and Try Again.';
        $status = "false";
    }
} else {
    $message = 'An <strong>unexpected error</strong> occured. Please Try Again later.';
    $status = "false";
}
$status_array = array( 'message' => $message, 'status' => $status);
echo json_encode($status_array);
?>
#2

Have you been through the ReCapcha documentation?

ReCaptcha

It’s pretty easy to integrate & looking at your code it doesn’t look as though you’ve attempted it yet?

#3

What happens is that I did it in other files and it never came out that is why I send the clean files to see if someone with a good heart helps me to implement the Google recaptcha.

I would appreciate it with all my soul if you help me