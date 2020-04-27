Someone with a good heart can help me add a Google reCAPTCHA. to my contact form

thanks for your great help you are helping me a lot and thanks to you I am learning.

I don’t know if it’s too much to bother you but I just need a little detail

if you look at the image the message sends without verifying the recaptcha but the recaptcha asks to verify.

the problem is in the sendmail.php file

I think you have to add a line so that when the “send your message” button is pressed, it doesn’t send the message until the person verifies the recaptcha

I leave the file code sendmail.php

and thank you very much for your great help.

sendmail.php

<?php require_once('phpmailer/class.phpmailer.php'); require_once('phpmailer/class.smtp.php'); $mail = new PHPMailer(); //$mail->SMTPDebug = 3; // Enable verbose debug output $mail->isSMTP(); // Set mailer to use SMTP $mail->Host = 'sharedxxxxxx.com'; // Specify main and backup SMTP servers $mail->SMTPAuth = true; // Enable SMTP authentication $mail->Username = 'info@mydomain.net'; // SMTP username $mail->Password = 'marxxxxxxxx'; // SMTP password $mail->SMTPSecure = 'ssl'; // Enable TLS encryption, `ssl` also accepted $mail->Port = 465; // TCP port to connect to $message = "aaaaaa"; $status = "false"; if( $_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST' ) { if( $_POST['form_name'] != '' AND $_POST['form_email'] != '' AND $_POST['form_subject'] != '' ) { $name = $_POST['form_name']; $email = $_POST['form_email']; $subject = $_POST['form_subject']; $phone = $_POST['form_phone']; $message = $_POST['form_message']; $subject = isset($subject) ? $subject : 'New Message | Contact Form'; $botcheck = $_POST['form_botcheck']; $toemail = 'info@mydomain.net'; // Your Email Address $toname = 'Atama Horse Adventure'; // Your Name if( $botcheck == '' ) { $mail->SetFrom( $email , $name ); $mail->AddReplyTo( $email , $name ); $mail->AddAddress( $toemail , $toname ); $mail->Subject = $subject; $name = isset($name) ? "Name: $name<br><br>" : ''; $email = isset($email) ? "Email: $email<br><br>" : ''; $subject = isset($subject) ? "Subject: $subject<br><br>" : ''; $phone = isset($phone) ? "Phone: $phone<br><br>" : ''; $message = isset($message) ? "Message: $message<br><br>" : ''; $referrer = $_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'] ? '<br><br><br>This Form was submitted from: ' . $_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'] : ''; $body = "$name $email $subject $phone $message $referrer"; $mail->MsgHTML( $body ); $sendEmail = $mail->Send(); if( $sendEmail == true ): $message = 'We have <strong>successfully</strong> received your Message and will get Back to you as soon as possible.'; $status = "true"; else: $message = 'Email <strong>could not</strong> be sent due to some Unexpected Error. Please Try Again later.<br /><br /><strong>Reason:</strong><br />' . $mail->ErrorInfo . ''; $status = "false"; endif; } else { $message = 'Bot <strong>Detected</strong>.! Clean yourself Botster.!'; $status = "false"; } } else { $message = 'Please <strong>Fill up</strong> all the Fields and Try Again.'; $status = "false"; } } else { $message = 'An <strong>unexpected error</strong> occured. Please Try Again later.'; $status = "false"; } $status_array = array( 'message' => $message, 'status' => $status); echo json_encode($status_array); ?>

contact.html