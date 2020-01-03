Someone with a good heart can help me add a Google reCAPTCHA. to my contact form

Please ask if someone with a good heart can help me add recaptch to my contact form on my website since I can’t do it without help, and if I don’t have recaptch I receive many spam emails.
please ask for help
here contact.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html dir="ltr" lang="en">
<head>
<!-- Contact Form -->
<form id="contact_form" name="contact_form" class="" action="includes/sendmail.php" method="post">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-6">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="form_name">Name <small>*</small></label>
<input id="form_name" name="form_name" class="form-control" type="text" placeholder="Enter Name" required="">
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-6">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="form_email">Email <small>*</small></label>
<input id="form_email" name="form_email" class="form-control required email" type="email" placeholder="Enter Email">
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-6">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="form_name">Subject <small>*</small></label>
<input id="form_subject" name="form_subject" class="form-control required" type="text" placeholder="Enter Subject">
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-6">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="form_phone">Phone</label>
<input id="form_phone" name="form_phone" class="form-control" type="text" placeholder="Enter Phone">
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="form_name">Message</label>
<textarea id="form_message" name="form_message" class="form-control required" rows="5" placeholder="Enter Message"></textarea>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<input id="form_botcheck" name="form_botcheck" class="form-control" type="hidden" value="" />
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-dark btn-theme-colored btn-flat mr-5" data-loading-text="Please wait...">Send your message</button>
<button type="reset" class="btn btn-default btn-flat btn-theme-colored">Reset</button>
</div>
</form>
<!-- Contact Form Validation-->
<script type="text/javascript">
$("#contact_form").validate({
submitHandler: function(form) {
var form_btn = $(form).find('button[type="submit"]');
var form_result_div = '#form-result';
$(form_result_div).remove();
form_btn.before('<div id="form-result" class="alert alert-success" role="alert" style="display: none;"></div>');
var form_btn_old_msg = form_btn.html();
form_btn.html(form_btn.prop('disabled', true).data("loading-text"));
$(form).ajaxSubmit({
dataType: 'json',
success: function(data) {
if( data.status == 'true' ) {
$(form).find('.form-control').val('');
}
form_btn.prop('disabled', false).html(form_btn_old_msg);
$(form_result_div).html(data.message).fadeIn('slow');
setTimeout(function(){ $(form_result_div).fadeOut('slow') }, 6000);
}
});
}
});
</script>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</section>
</section>
<!-- end main-content -->
</div>
<section>
<div class="container-fluid p-20" data-bg-color="#253944">
<div class="row text-center">
<div class="col-md-12">
<p class="text-white font-11 m-0">Copyright ©2016 . All Rights Reserved</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</section>
</footer>
<a class="scrollToTop" href="#"><i class="fa fa-angle-up"></i></a>
</div>
<!-- end wrapper -->
<!-- Footer Scripts -->
<!-- JS | Custom script for all pages -->
<script src="js/custom.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
here sendmail.php
<?php
require_once('phpmailer/class.phpmailer.php');
require_once('phpmailer/class.smtp.php');
$mail = new PHPMailer();
//$mail->SMTPDebug = 3; // Enable verbose debug output
$mail->isSMTP(); // Set mailer to use SMTP
$mail->Host = 'domain.com'; // Specify main and backup SMTP servers
$mail->SMTPAuth = true; // Enable SMTP authentication
$mail->Username = 'user'; // SMTP username
$mail->Password = 'pass'; // SMTP password
$mail->SMTPSecure = 'ssl'; // Enable TLS encryption, `ssl` also accepted
$mail->Port = 465; // TCP port to connect to
$message = "";
$status = "false";
if( $_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST' ) {
if( $_POST['form_name'] != '' AND $_POST['form_email'] != '' AND $_POST['form_subject'] != '' ) {
$name = $_POST['form_name'];
$email = $_POST['form_email'];
$subject = $_POST['form_subject'];
$phone = $_POST['form_phone'];
$message = $_POST['form_message'];
$subject = isset($subject) ? $subject : 'New Message | Contact Form';
$botcheck = $_POST['form_botcheck'];
$toemail = 'spam.thememascot@gmail.com'; // Your Email Address
$toname = 'ThemeMascot'; // Your Name
if( $botcheck == '' ) {
$mail->SetFrom( $email , $name );
$mail->AddReplyTo( $email , $name );
$mail->AddAddress( $toemail , $toname );
$mail->Subject = $subject;
$name = isset($name) ? "Name: $name<br><br>" : '';
$email = isset($email) ? "Email: $email<br><br>" : '';
$subject = isset($subject) ? "Subject: $subject<br><br>" : '';
$phone = isset($phone) ? "Phone: $phone<br><br>" : '';
$message = isset($message) ? "Message: $message<br><br>" : '';
$referrer = $_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'] ? '<br><br><br>This Form was submitted from: ' . $_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'] : '';
$body = "$name $email $subject $phone $message $referrer";
$mail->MsgHTML( $body );
$sendEmail = $mail->Send();
if( $sendEmail == true ):
$message = 'We have <strong>successfully</strong> received your Message and will get Back to you as soon as possible.';
$status = "true";
else:
$message = 'Email <strong>could not</strong> be sent due to some Unexpected Error. Please Try Again later.<br /><br /><strong>Reason:</strong><br />' . $mail->ErrorInfo . '';
$status = "false";
endif;
} else {
$message = 'Bot <strong>Detected</strong>.! Clean yourself Botster.!';
$status = "false";
}
} else {
$message = 'Please <strong>Fill up</strong> all the Fields and Try Again.';
$status = "false";
}
} else {
$message = 'An <strong>unexpected error</strong> occured. Please Try Again later.';
$status = "false";
}
$status_array = array( 'message' => $message, 'status' => $status);
echo json_encode($status_array);
?>