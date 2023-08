The CSSout (https://github.com/cssout/cssout) application is used to move inline CSS from an HTML document to an external CSS stylesheet.

As WordPress doesn’t work directly with HTML but instead uses PHP to dynamically call the database to create HTML, I wanted to know if someone had used CSSout with WordPress and how they did it.

Even if you haven’t used it, do you have any ideas on how to make it work with WordPress, even though it’s not HTML as the program was originally designed for?