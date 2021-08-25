Someone had done Blackhat SEO

Some1 had done Blackhat SEO on my site which i came to know today …can some1 please suggest me what option do i have to save the site as i spent 10 years on this site and in return i got this Blackhat SEO
Have you received a penalty notice from Google? If so, what does it say?
no i never got any…but seo expert told me my domain authority has shot so fast from 25 to 50 in 1 week i guess
Didn’t the “seo expert” give you any advice on what to do about it?
If you haven’t done anything wrong, I’d just regard it as a glitch and not worry about it. “Domain authority” is a metric used by Moz to estimate how well a site might perform in search. It isn’t used by search engines.
He did ,he said there is nothing we can do now as some1 has done the damage by using tool & only the person who has done the damage can remove those redirect link
Another guy said there must be ghost code ,but he dont know how to find it as its not his forte
And today i found that my DA again got shooted to 60 points from 50 points in 1 days
Please any expert can u help plz
From the Moz website
Domain Authority scores range from one to 100, with higher scores corresponding to greater likelihood of ranking.
If your DA is rising, what are you worrying about?
As it is, DA isn’t a real measurement. It’s just a prediction.
Im worrying because some1 is fooling or abusing moz algoirthm which google will come to know easily as it takes so much time even years to increase even 5-10 points DA
I don’t see how or what any third party could do to suddenly increase your DA.
Which "tool has been used, and what do you mean by a “redirect link”?
As I mentioned already, Google uses its own algorithms. It will not be concerned with your Moz rankings.
In
fiverr.com many do trick of raising DA by using google redirect method …I never used them but some1 or competitior is trying to derank me
If you discover that you have links which are having an adverse effect on your search ranking in Google, you can use the “disavow link” option. https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/2648487?hl=en
As things stand, that would seem to be unnecessary.