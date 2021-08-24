Someone had done Blackhat SEO

Some1 had done Blackhat SEO on my site which i came to know today …can some1 please suggest me what option do i have to save the site as i spent 10 years on this site and in return i got this Blackhat SEO
Have you received a penalty notice from Google? If so, what does it say?
no i never got any…but seo expert told me my domain authority has shot so fast from 25 to 50 in 1 week i guess
Didn’t the “seo expert” give you any advice on what to do about it?
If you haven’t done anything wrong, I’d just regard it as a glitch and not worry about it. “Domain authority” is a metric used by Moz to estimate how well a site might perform in search. It isn’t used by search engines.