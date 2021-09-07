Someone had done Blackhat SEO

TechnoBear: TechnoBear: Didn’t the “seo expert” give you any advice on what to do about it?

He did ,he said there is nothing we can do now as some1 has done the damage by using tool & only the person who has done the damage can remove those redirect link

Another guy said there must be ghost code ,but he dont know how to find it as its not his forte

And today i found that my DA again got shooted to 60 points from 50 points in 1 days

Please any expert can u help plz