Some OOP confusion Object

PHP
#1

Databae.class.php →

<?php 
/**
 * Database class
 * 
 */

class Database {
  private static $_db; //singleton connection object
  private function __construct() {} //Disallow creating a new object of the class with new Database

  private function __clone() {} //disallow cloning the class

  /**
    * Get the instance of the PDO connection
    * 
    * @return DB PDO connection
    */ 

  public static function getInstance() {
    if(static::$_db === NULL) {
      $dsn = 'mysql:host=' . Config::DB_HOST . ';dbname=' . Config::DB_NAME . ';charset=utf8';
      static::$_db = new PDO($dsn, Config::DB_USER, Config::DB_PASS);

      //Raise exceptions when a database exception occurs
      static::$_db->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION); 
    }
    return static::$_db;
  }
}

User.class.php →

<?php
 
/**
 * User class
 */

class User
{
  public $errors;

  /**
   * Signup a new user
   *
   * @param array $data  POST data
   * @return User
   */
  public static function signup($data)
  {
    // Create a new user model and set the attributes
    $user = new static();
    $user->name = $data['name'];
    $user->email = $data['email'];
    $user->password = $data['password'];

    if ($user->isValid()) {
      try {
        $db = Database::getInstance();
        $stmt = $db->prepare('INSERT INTO users (name, email, password) VALUES (:name, :email, :password)');
        $stmt->bindParam(':name', $user->name);
        $stmt->bindParam(':email', $user->email);
        $stmt->bindParam(':password', Hash::make($user->password));
        $stmt->execute();

      } catch(PDOException $exception) {
        // Log the exception message
        error_log($exception->getMessage());
      }
    }
    return $user;
  }


  /**
   * See if an user record already exists with the specified email address
   *
   * @param string $email  email address
   * @return boolean
   */
  public function emailExists($email) {
    try {
      $db = Database::getInstance();
      $stmt = $db->prepare('SELECT COUNT(*) FROM users WHERE email = :email LIMIT 1');
      $stmt->execute([':email' => $this->email]);
      $rowCount = $stmt->fetchColumn(); 
      return $rowCount == 1;
    } catch(PDOException $exception) {
      error_log($exception->getMessage());
      return false;
    }
  }


  /**
   * Validate the properties and set $this->errors if any are invalid
   *
   * @return boolean  true if valid, false otherwise
   */
  public function isValid()
  {
    $this->errors = [];

    // 
    // name
    //
    if ($this->name == '') {
      $this->errors['name'] = 'Please enter a valid name';
    }

    // 
    // email address
    //
    if (filter_var($this->email, FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL) === false) {
      $this->errors['email'] = 'Please enter a valid email address';
    }

    if ($this->emailExists($this->email)) {
      $this->errors['email'] = 'That email address is already taken';
    }
    // 
    // password
    //
    if (strlen($this->password) < 5) {
      $this->errors['password'] = 'Please enter a longer password';
    }
    return empty($this->errors);
  }

}

User.class.php →

<?php
 
/**
 * User class
 */

class User
{
  public $errors;

  /**
   * Signup a new user
   *
   * @param array $data  POST data
   * @return User
   */
  public static function signup($data)
  {
    // Create a new user model and set the attributes
    $user = new static();
    $user->name = $data['name'];
    $user->email = $data['email'];
    $user->password = $data['password'];

    if ($user->isValid()) {
      try {
        $db = Database::getInstance();
        $stmt = $db->prepare('INSERT INTO users (name, email, password) VALUES (:name, :email, :password)');
        $stmt->bindParam(':name', $user->name);
        $stmt->bindParam(':email', $user->email);
        $stmt->bindParam(':password', Hash::make($user->password));
        $stmt->execute();

      } catch(PDOException $exception) {
        // Log the exception message
        error_log($exception->getMessage());
      }
    }
    return $user;
  }


  /**
   * See if an user record already exists with the specified email address
   *
   * @param string $email  email address
   * @return boolean
   */
  public function emailExists($email) {
    try {
      $db = Database::getInstance();
      $stmt = $db->prepare('SELECT COUNT(*) FROM users WHERE email = :email LIMIT 1');
      $stmt->execute([':email' => $this->email]);
      $rowCount = $stmt->fetchColumn(); 
      return $rowCount == 1;
    } catch(PDOException $exception) {
      error_log($exception->getMessage());
      return false;
    }
  }


  /**
   * Validate the properties and set $this->errors if any are invalid
   *
   * @return boolean  true if valid, false otherwise
   */
  public function isValid()
  {
    $this->errors = [];

    // 
    // name
    //
    if ($this->name == '') {
      $this->errors['name'] = 'Please enter a valid name';
    }

    // 
    // email address
    //
    if (filter_var($this->email, FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL) === false) {
      $this->errors['email'] = 'Please enter a valid email address';
    }

    if ($this->emailExists($this->email)) {
      $this->errors['email'] = 'That email address is already taken';
    }
    // 
    // password
    //
    if (strlen($this->password) < 5) {
      $this->errors['password'] = 'Please enter a longer password';
    }
    return empty($this->errors);
  }

}

image
image1281×716 155 KB

$user = new static();

The above static should be class(That’s what I know that class can be instantiated as an object), but this seems to be instantiating a property _db?
Can a property be instantiated just like a class?

static lass is not defined anywhere?

#2

static defines class of current instance. That means either User or some class that extends User.

And… I would to say, your code has a structure problems. But this is out of your question.