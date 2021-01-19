Some OOP confusion Object

Databae.class.php →

<?php /** * Database class * */ class Database { private static $_db; //singleton connection object private function __construct() {} //Disallow creating a new object of the class with new Database private function __clone() {} //disallow cloning the class /** * Get the instance of the PDO connection * * @return DB PDO connection */ public static function getInstance() { if(static::$_db === NULL) { $dsn = 'mysql:host=' . Config::DB_HOST . ';dbname=' . Config::DB_NAME . ';charset=utf8'; static::$_db = new PDO($dsn, Config::DB_USER, Config::DB_PASS); //Raise exceptions when a database exception occurs static::$_db->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION); } return static::$_db; } }

<?php /** * User class */ class User { public $errors; /** * Signup a new user * * @param array $data POST data * @return User */ public static function signup($data) { // Create a new user model and set the attributes $user = new static(); $user->name = $data['name']; $user->email = $data['email']; $user->password = $data['password']; if ($user->isValid()) { try { $db = Database::getInstance(); $stmt = $db->prepare('INSERT INTO users (name, email, password) VALUES (:name, :email, :password)'); $stmt->bindParam(':name', $user->name); $stmt->bindParam(':email', $user->email); $stmt->bindParam(':password', Hash::make($user->password)); $stmt->execute(); } catch(PDOException $exception) { // Log the exception message error_log($exception->getMessage()); } } return $user; } /** * See if an user record already exists with the specified email address * * @param string $email email address * @return boolean */ public function emailExists($email) { try { $db = Database::getInstance(); $stmt = $db->prepare('SELECT COUNT(*) FROM users WHERE email = :email LIMIT 1'); $stmt->execute([':email' => $this->email]); $rowCount = $stmt->fetchColumn(); return $rowCount == 1; } catch(PDOException $exception) { error_log($exception->getMessage()); return false; } } /** * Validate the properties and set $this->errors if any are invalid * * @return boolean true if valid, false otherwise */ public function isValid() { $this->errors = []; // // name // if ($this->name == '') { $this->errors['name'] = 'Please enter a valid name'; } // // email address // if (filter_var($this->email, FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL) === false) { $this->errors['email'] = 'Please enter a valid email address'; } if ($this->emailExists($this->email)) { $this->errors['email'] = 'That email address is already taken'; } // // password // if (strlen($this->password) < 5) { $this->errors['password'] = 'Please enter a longer password'; } return empty($this->errors); } }

$user = new static();

The above static should be class(That’s what I know that class can be instantiated as an object), but this seems to be instantiating a property _db?

Can a property be instantiated just like a class?