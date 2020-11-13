Some help with clarification please?

Hello guys,

I am new to this forum and wanted to ask some help for the best way/ fastest of achievement.

I am kind of a beginner still to programming but there is just too much and I just cannot decide what to choose and learn so it would be really nice if could get some guidance/clarification

I want to learn full stack web dev (mixed with machine learning + expanding to making software maybe, as I want to be an entrepreneur and develop some great stuff! :D)

The problem is that i don’t know what should be the best to learn or better said where to start. I am doubting whether I should choose js with node.js or C# to use as a server side. Ofcourse I need to learn html & css as markup but that is what i am working on rn together with js. (i am taking this course as of now: https://www.udemy.com/course/the-web-developer-bootcamp/)

The thing is that from what I’ve read i can make ‘everything’ with javascript, like utilizing it as base for full stack + expanding into making an app and stuff like that. But on the other hand C# can build the same things(even more). What or you guyses opinion on the best one to learn for that purpose and where to start? Can you recommend me some frameworks that I should use too please?

On the other hand now… my second question :'D

I find ML really cool tho but I think I am way out of my league on this one… I mean I barely know math… like algebra is where my level is atm.(irritional functions) Thee simple reason for that is because of nothing having good teachers in middle school, from the last three years, I think I think I’ve gotten 6 months plus+ no math because of absence from the teachers side etc. It is no problem for me to learn it all on my own, but I feel like I need some guidance on where to begin and what is needed to be learned (I am now in my first year of university) The other problem is that I chosse a Business Administration degree instead of a CS which leaves me out of the fundamentals too. For machine learning, I have covered the basics a couple of months ago with a book that had coding snippets with each topic, but I am nowhere near the possibility to make something with Python. Can you guys suggest me some great books to learn math. I’d really appreciate it if someone could help me

btw: I am sorry for my writings, it’s 5 o’clock out here lol… but i just needed to get my mind clear because i am full of question where i cannot find clear answers for it on the web. any recommendations would be really helpful! And once again sorry for bombarding you guys which such a long post…

I know that it’s really just a matter of starting but I don’t really know where to start… books are good to tho I think books are even better to learn from (espically the basics), but are often out dated in my opinion

Thanks in advance!